Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$156.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$165.00 to C$156.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.
CTC.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$148.60.
In related news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$152.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,397.68. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
