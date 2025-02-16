Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.