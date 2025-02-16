Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

TSE CU opened at C$33.89 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$29.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.10. The stock has a market cap of C$6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

