Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.64. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
