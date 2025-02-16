Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $126.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average of $116.30. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,709,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.