Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $126.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average of $116.30. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

