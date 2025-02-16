Carol Mary Kane Buys 46,844 Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Stock

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) insider Carol Mary Kane acquired 46,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £50,123.08 ($63,087.58).

LBG Media Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of LON LBG opened at GBX 112 ($1.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of £236.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.83. LBG Media plc has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.84). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.67.

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.73 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LBG Media had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Research analysts anticipate that LBG Media plc will post 8.3434836 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LBG Media in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

About LBG Media

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).

