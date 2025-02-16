Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %
CARV opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Carver Bancorp worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
