Celanese (NYSE: CE) Elects Scott Sutton as New Board Member

Celanese Corporation, a global chemical and specialty materials company, recently announced a significant change to its Board of Directors. On February 13, 2025, the company increased the size of its Board from 12 to 13 members and elected Scott Sutton as a director, effective March 1, 2025.

Mr. Sutton’s appointment comes with a strategic role as he will initially serve as Co-Chair, alongside Scott Richardson, the Chief Executive Officer and President of Celanese Corporation, of the newly established Finance and Business Review Committee. This committee is tasked with assisting in overseeing the company’s financial position, long-term financial objectives, and strategy.

The Board has confirmed Mr. Sutton’s independence according to the standards set by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, they have established that he has no affiliations with any officers or directors of the company that would require disclosure.

In terms of compensation, Mr. Sutton will be remunerated following the company’s practices for non-management directors and will also be reimbursed for any expenses incurred on behalf of Celanese. His election as a director was announced through a press release issued by the company on February 14, 2025.

Scott Sutton brings with him nearly 35 years of experience in the chemicals industry, having held significant leadership positions in various renowned corporations. The Celanese Board expressed optimism regarding Mr. Sutton’s wealth of experience and expertise, emphasizing that his addition will contribute positively to the company’s growth, profitability, and overall shareholder value.

Celanese Corporation, with its commitment to sustainability and community impact, stands as a global leader in chemistry, providing innovative solutions across diverse industries and consumer applications. With a focus on sustainable practices and inclusivity within its workforce, Celanese continues to position itself as an industry frontrunner.

The company expressed confidence in Mr. Sutton’s capabilities to support Celanese in achieving its strategic objectives and enhancing shareholder value. They look forward to leveraging his insights as they navigate the evolving landscape of the chemical industry.

Celanese is a Fortune 500 company specializing in chemistry, offering material solutions across various industries. With a workforce of over 12,000 employees globally, Celanese recorded net sales of $10.9 billion in 2023. The company is committed to sustainability, community impact, and fostering diversity and inclusivity within its operations.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current beliefs and expectations regarding its future plans, objectives, and financial performance. The Company emphasizes that any forward-looking statement is based on current assumptions and that actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control.

