Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.22.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.
CLDX opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.60.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
