Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLDX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000.

CLDX opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.60.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.