Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $47.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.56.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,347,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 183,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $8,702,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

