Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,712.75. This represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H James Dallas bought 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $99,903.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,903.93. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $56.87 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.