Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.63 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.2% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.