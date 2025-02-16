Certuity LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Certuity LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Certuity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in Tesla by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Tesla by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $355.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average of $307.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

