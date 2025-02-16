Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.16. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.
About Check-Cap
