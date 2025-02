Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.16. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

