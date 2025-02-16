Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Lake Street Capital Analyst Says

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 114,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,390. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,022.65. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,680,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 95.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

