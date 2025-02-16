Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

CPK opened at $121.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $134.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

