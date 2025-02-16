Choreo LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 73.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Biogen by 63.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Biogen by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average of $173.26. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $128.51 and a one year high of $238.00.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.96.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

