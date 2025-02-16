CIBC Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $78.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QSR. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.96.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.8 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,555.40. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,477.20. The trade was a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,020. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 107,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 46,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

