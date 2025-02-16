CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Keyera from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a C$46.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.77.

Shares of KEY opened at C$42.05 on Friday. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$31.57 and a 12-month high of C$47.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. The stock has a market cap of C$9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total value of C$2,318,750.00. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

