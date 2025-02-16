Citigroup Cuts Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $7.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $249.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,634,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,693,000 after buying an additional 558,964 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2,820.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,665,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,608,854 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 274,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,559,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 267,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 73.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 583,660 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

