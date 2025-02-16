Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $54.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Etsy Stock Up 3.4 %

ETSY stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Etsy by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,042,000 after acquiring an additional 419,038 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,818,000 after acquiring an additional 141,853 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 862.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

