Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -134.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.09.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $393,594.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,469.74. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 17,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $1,250,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,908.23. This trade represents a 42.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,838 shares of company stock worth $6,619,079. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 18,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

