Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Price

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,531,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $268,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

