Clarus Securities Forecasts TSE:DCM FY2024 Earnings

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for DATA Communications Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for DATA Communications Management’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DATA Communications Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

DCM stock opened at C$1.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.45. The firm has a market cap of C$107.31 million, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.47. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of C$1.71 and a 52-week high of C$3.85.

DATA Communications Management Corp is a communication solutions partner that adds value for major companies across North America by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. It pairs customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology and services to power its clients’ go-to market strategies.

