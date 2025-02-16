Clio Asset Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clio Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Clio Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

