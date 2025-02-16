Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $52,364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 236,917 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,195,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 2.6 %

CCEP opened at $84.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $85.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.