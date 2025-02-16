Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $52,364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 236,917 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,195,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 2.6 %
CCEP opened at $84.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $85.61.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
