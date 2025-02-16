Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Raised to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KO opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,852,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,604 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.8% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

