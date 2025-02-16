Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $41.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cognex traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 6422026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

In other news, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $110,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,118.24. This trade represents a 49.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cognex by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after buying an additional 639,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cognex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,741,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,439,000 after buying an additional 307,385 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $3,127,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.10%. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

