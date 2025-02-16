Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Cohu Price Performance

COHU stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. Cohu has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $984.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cohu by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 228,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 29,382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

