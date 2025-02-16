Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $20.31. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 94,945 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COHU. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Get Cohu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COHU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Cohu Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cohu by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohu by 1,225.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $984.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.