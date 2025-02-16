Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $20.31. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 94,945 shares traded.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COHU. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.
The firm has a market cap of $984.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.
