Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Comerica by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Comerica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Comerica Stock Up 0.5 %

Comerica stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

