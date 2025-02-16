Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.