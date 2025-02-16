Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Position Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Community West Bancshares were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,868,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,993,000 after purchasing an additional 149,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 11.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 292,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

CWBC stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.19 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven D. Mcdonald sold 9,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $196,924.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,080.41. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Martin E. Plourd sold 7,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $148,918.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,514.62. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 432 shares of company stock valued at $8,116 and sold 18,747 shares valued at $385,851. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Community West Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

