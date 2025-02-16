Comparing Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) & Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Bio N/A N/A -$42.12 million ($2.82) -4.90 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$102.06 million ($1.17) -0.48

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and Passage Bio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tourmaline Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tourmaline Bio and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Passage Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tourmaline Bio presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.46%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,283.93%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Tourmaline Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Bio N/A -20.97% -20.56% Passage Bio N/A -72.53% -52.10%

Summary

Tourmaline Bio beats Passage Bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tourmaline Bio



Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). The company was formerly known as Tourmaline Bio, LLC and changed its name to Tourmaline Bio, Inc. in September 2022. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Passage Bio



Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. Passage Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

