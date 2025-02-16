Comstock Resources (CRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $370.62 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CRK opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $22.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,343.73. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. Bank of America began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.