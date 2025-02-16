Comstock Resources (CRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $370.62 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE CRK opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $22.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.
In related news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,343.73. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.
