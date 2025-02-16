Contrasting Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) & TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) and Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TrueBlue has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrueBlue and Atlantic International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueBlue $1.91 billion 0.12 -$14.17 million ($3.84) -1.96 Atlantic International $80,000.00 1,811.67 -$5.63 million ($8.24) -0.35

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atlantic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueBlue. TrueBlue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.2% of TrueBlue shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TrueBlue shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Atlantic International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TrueBlue and Atlantic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueBlue -6.97% -2.69% -1.32% Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TrueBlue and Atlantic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueBlue 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atlantic International 0 0 0 0 0.00

TrueBlue presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.17%. Given TrueBlue’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TrueBlue is more favorable than Atlantic International.

Summary

TrueBlue beats Atlantic International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries. The PeopleManagement segment offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing, and commercial driver services, which includes on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The company PeopleScout segment provides recruitment process outsourcing, talent advisory services, and managed service provider solutions including sourcing, screening, hiring, and onboarding services; operates Affinix, a technology platform for sourcing, screening, and delivering a permanent workforce to its clients; talent advisory services, such as employer branding, recruitment marketing, talent insights, diversity, equity and inclusion consulting, candidate assessment, and talent acquisition strategy consulting services; and contingent labor programs including vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. TrueBlue, Inc. was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

