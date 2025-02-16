Contrasting NB Bancorp (NBBK) and Its Rivals

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NB Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares NB Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NB Bancorp
|13.86%
|6.04%
|0.93%
|NB Bancorp Competitors
|8.09%
|4.81%
|0.56%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NB Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NB Bancorp
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|NB Bancorp Competitors
|135
|623
|381
|7
|2.23
Institutional & Insider Ownership
44.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares NB Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NB Bancorp
|$304.05 million
|$42.15 million
|18.02
|NB Bancorp Competitors
|$495.17 million
|-$13.20 million
|4.21
NB Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NB Bancorp. NB Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
NB Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NB Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
NB Bancorp beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About NB Bancorp
NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.
