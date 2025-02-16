Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 806 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.