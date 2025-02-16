Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Barclays

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.13.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. Analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 18.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 995.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 579.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $462,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.