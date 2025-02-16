CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.25. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

