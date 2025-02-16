CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 3,378,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 2,039,215 shares.The stock last traded at $51.21 and had previously closed at $43.49.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,636,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,238 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.