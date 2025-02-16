CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

