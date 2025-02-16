Crocs’ (CROX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $129.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CROX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average is $119.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

