CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CrowdStrike stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

CRWD opened at $451.74 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $454.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.78, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $237,375,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

