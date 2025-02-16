Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,414,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,897,000 after acquiring an additional 244,445 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.2% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,209,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,820,000 after acquiring an additional 66,223 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,052,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,252 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 806,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,909 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.59. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total value of $1,980,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,597.08. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

