D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Up 1.8% After Analyst Upgrade

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. D-Wave Quantum traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.62. 23,247,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 86,168,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 643,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $3,135,627.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,730,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,216,039.91. The trade was a 3.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,152,665 shares of company stock worth $92,096,075 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,894 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 645,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

