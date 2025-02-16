DA Davidson Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $103.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $134.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 over the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 133.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,187,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 11.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,047 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,570,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

