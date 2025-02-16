Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $152.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

DDOG opened at $131.01 on Thursday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.19, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $4,531,757.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,709,780.10. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $572,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 179,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,545. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 627,586 shares of company stock valued at $92,540,479. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Datadog by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Datadog by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

