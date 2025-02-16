Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.19, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.02. Datadog has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $572,940.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,545. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total transaction of $393,203.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,514.32. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 627,586 shares of company stock worth $92,540,479. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,163,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

