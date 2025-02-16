Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Down 4.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $130.45 and last traded at $130.06. 1,693,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,731,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.89.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,371,802.84. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,228,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,642,580.25. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 627,586 shares of company stock valued at $92,540,479. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,316,000 after buying an additional 220,527 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Datadog by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after buying an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Datadog by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after buying an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after buying an additional 499,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average is $131.02. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

